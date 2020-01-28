Pin 1 Shares

We’ve got hold of a few new clips from this week’s big release The Rhythm Section with Blake Lively and Jude Law. The promotional campaign for the movie heated up last week as a new trailer dropped from Paramount.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

The Rhythm Section lands on 31st January. Here are those two new clips.