Here is a very brief taster for the upcoming Apple TV+ documentary Beastie Boys Story which comes to the new streamer later in the year.

There is a very brief synopsis that comes with it. Check it out below.

Here’s a little story they’re about to tell…Coming April 24 to Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze.

Spike Jonze directs. Apple TV+ will release the film on 24th April.