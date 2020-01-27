Pin 1 Shares

We are hearing that Blue STory, Rapman’s debut feature will come to all of the home formats in March of this year. The film is created, written, directed and narrated by award-winning music artist Raman and will be available to Download & Keep from 16th March and on DVD from 30th March courtesy of Paramount Home Entertainment.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Best friends Timmy (Stephen Odubola) and Marco (Micheal Ward) go to the same high school in Peckham but live in neighbouring London boroughs. When Marco’s beaten up by one of Timmy’s primary school friends the two boys wind up on rival sides of a never-ending cycle of postcode gang war in which there are no winners … only victims.

Here are the planned bonus features. Blue Story is available to Download & Keep from 16th March and on DVD from 30th March. We urge you to check it out.

iTunes Extras and DVD Bonus Features: