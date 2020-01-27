Jumbo review: This Loop-de-loop, off-the-rails love story is totally off its rocker, but also one of the most tender and honest coming-of-age stories that we could see this year.

In Spike Jonze’s Her, Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson’s voice portray a burgeoning love between a physically anonymous, ambiguously sentient piece of technology and a lonely man. In Claire Denis’ High Life, Juliette Binoche boldly committed to a long-form, slow-motion display of one-way sexual tension with an inanimate chair.

Both are landmark moments in cinema when directors and actors pushed the boundary of commercial love stories into taboo terrain, and there found intriguing answers about psyche, attraction and what constitutes connection. They also veer wildly in tone. Premiering this year at Sundance, Writer-Director Zoe Wittock’s masterful Jumbo lands the bullseye perfectly between the both.

JUMBO is a ride — as a character and a film. The newest instalment in an amusement park manned by young adults toiling for pocket-money, this new-fangled attraction finds itself on the receiving end of the attentions of Joanne (Naomie Merlant), a devastatingly shy, socially awkward employee. When Jumbo stirs itself to save Joanne’s life after she slips off a metal arm when cleaning it on a night shift, their relationship deepens. That’s right, this romantic dramedy is based on the real-life reports from a few years back: a woman who got the world’s attention when she legally married a fairground ride.

Objectiophilia may have been one of the last impossible taboos to work with in a serious, artistic, sincere film such as this. But Zoe Wittock’s vision is revelatory. With Jumbo, she shakes hands with the utter weirdness of the story, keeping humour centre-fold (a sequence where Joanne ‘introduces’ her new hunkering beau to her mother by strapping the screaming woman into a solo spin is hilarious) but as much as she is unafraid to acknowledge the insane circumstance, she also embeds what was once a salacious headline with so much more meaning. Or perhaps meaning was there in this infamous real-world ‘partnership’ all along.

Some beautiful imagery of Joanne, with a beaming smile lit luminously in JUMBO’s neon atmosphere, is as affecting as an embrace. Meanwhile, characters chat about the idea of a ‘soul’ (is it something that can be projected onto others, or ‘stuck’ on with attention?) with such marvel and vulnerability. It only takes the first act of the film before Wittock has made it easy enough to suspend disbelief, strap in, and accept that you are about go along and take this extraordinary tale as a mediation on love and companionship, like any other rom-com.