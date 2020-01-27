Pin 0 Shares

Signature Entertainment has revealed that they are to bring on of 2019’s best films, The Peanut Butter Falcon, to the home formats next month. Believe us, this film is exceptional, heartwarming… everything. It will land on digital 10th February, DVD 24th February & Blu-ray on 2nd March.

Here’s the official synopsis.

The feel-good film of the year, The Peanut Butter Falcon is the heart-warming story of redemption, friendship and secret handshakes. The Mark Twain-esque adventure stars Shia LaBeouf (American Honey, Fury) as a small-time outlaw turned unlikely coach who joins forces with a young man with Down Syndrome on the run from the nursing home with the dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Dakota Johnson (Suspiria, Fifty Shades of Grey) also stars as a loving, but stubborn, carer. From talented writer/director duo Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz the film also stars Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver, Fury), Thomas Hayden Church (Sideways), Bruce Dern (Nebraksa), John Hawkes (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and introducing Zack Gottsagen as Zak. The Award-Winning film has appeared on many ‘Best Film’s of 2019’ lists.

We don’t have any info on bonus features at this stage but we’ll keep you updated. Do check out our theatrical review at the end of the link above.