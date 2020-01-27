Pin 0 Shares

To celebrate this week’s release of The Last Tree, Shola Amoo’s exceptional second feature, we have two copies of the film on DVD to give away along with two posters, each signed by Amoo.

Growing up with his foster mother amongst the rolling fields of rural Lincolnshire, Femi’s young life seems as idyllic as the landscape. But when he returns to London to live with his birth mother he begins to struggle with the culture and values of his new environment. As the years pass, he must decide which path to adulthood he wants to take and what it means to be a young black man in London during the early 00s. His search for self and identity will take him on an emotionally charged and utterly unforgettable journey through various stages of his life. Featuring outstanding performances from a standout cast, this stunning new film from Shola Amoo is simply unmissable.

To be in with a chance of winning simply named the director of The Last Tree and leave your details in the console below.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



The competition will close on the 7th February. The first two names drawn with the correct answer after the closing date will both will win a copy of The Last Tree on DVD along with a poster signed by Shola Amoo. The winners will be notified by email within 24 hours of the competition closing. There is no cash alternative and the editor’s decision is final.

The Last Tree is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital from 27th January.