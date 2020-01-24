Pin 1 Shares

The trailer for the upcoming Vivarium, which debuted at various international festivals during 2019, has just gone online. Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots lead the cast of the movie which is directed by Lorcan Finnegan (Without Name) from a screenplay by Garret Shanley (Without Name).

Poots and Eisenberg are a young couple, Gemma and Tom, looking for a starter home. They meet up with a strange estate agent, Martin, who tells them about a new development called Yonder. Gemma and Tom decide to take a look. The houses in Yonder are identical, suburban homes. The place is silent, empty and otherworldly. Martin shows the couple around house number nine and then vanishes. Gemma and Tom attempt to leave Yonder, but become lost. Every route returns them back to number nine.

All attempts to leave end in failure and frustration. Then one morning the couple find a tiny infant at the house with instructions: ‘raise the child and be released.’

Vivarium will hit cinemas on 27th March. Here’s the trailer.