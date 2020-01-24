Pin 1 Shares

Netflix has released the new trailer for Dee Rees’ new film The Last Thing He Wanted. Rees’ last film was the superb Mudbound from a couple of years back. That movie also debuted on the streaming platform.

The Last Thing He Wanted is adapted from the Joan Didion novel of the same title and is set against the nebulous milieu of the Iran-Contra scandal.

Veteran D.C. journalist Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway) abandons the 1984 campaign trail out of a misguided sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon (Willem Dafoe). Guilted into running a dangerous fool’s errand on his behalf, Elena leverages the moment to pursue her own investigation but instead gets tipped into the confounding center of the very intrigue she’s trying to expose. Answers turn into questions and wrong turns lead to dead ends in this stylish political thriller as Elena becomes increasingly lost on a map of someone else’s making and the possibility of return — to home and to herself — slowly narrows. The fourth film from director and writer Dee Rees (Pariah, Bessie, Mudbound) co-stars Ben Affleck, nominee Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Mel Rodriguez, Onata Aprile, and Toby Jones. Marco Villalobos co-wrote the script, and Cassian Elwes produced with Rees.

The Last Thing He Wanted will arrive on Netflix on 21st February.