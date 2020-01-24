Pin 1 Shares

Walt Disney Pictures Home Entertainment has revealed the home release details for last year’s big hit Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. The film stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning and will be released on digital on February 10th, 2020 and on DVD and Blu-Ray™ on February 17th, 2020.

The box-art doesn’t seem to be available as yet but here is the official poster from last year.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil carries on the story of Disney’s most iconic villain. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet hatred between man and the fairies still exists.

Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Philip is cause for celebration as the wedding serves to unite the Kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors. But, when an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be a family.

Here are the planned bonus materials.