Landing in cinemas from today is Paw Patrol: Ready Race Rescue and to celebrate this awesome new release for the kids we have an exclusive clip to share.

Here’s the synopsis for the movie courtesy of the might IMDB.

The pups have built an awesome race track and are ready to be the pit crew for their race hero. But when the legendary racer is unable to drive, he calls on his biggest fan-pup Marshall to take the wheel and race in his place.

Paw Patrol: Ready Race Rescue is now playing. Here’s the exclusive clip titled ‘Mission’.