The trailer has dropped for the upcoming The Lodge, the new film from Veronika Franz, the director of Goodnight Mommy. The film starts to roll out into cinemas from next month. Amongst the cast is the likes of Riley Keough, Jaeden Martell, Lia McHugh, Alicia Silverstone, and Richard Armitage.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie.

A bone-chilling nightmare from the directors of GOODNIGHT MOMMY, THE LODGE follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays. When the father (Richard Armitage) is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan (IT’s Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.

The one has already started to get quite positive reviews and currently has an 80% rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this time last year.