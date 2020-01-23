Pin 0 Shares

The trailer for the upcoming Taylor Swift documentary Miss Americana which is set to debut on Netflix very soon has just gone live over on the musician’s YouTube channel. The film comes to the screen by award-winning filmmaker Lana Wilson. It debuts in select cinemas and on the streamer from 31st January.

The official blurb is as follows:

Miss Americana is a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.



Watch the trailer below.