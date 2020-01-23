Pin 0 Shares

Netflix has dropped the new trailer for an upcoming documentary titled The Pharmacist. The new original series centers on a small town pharmacist who stakes a mission to save his community long before the opioid epidemic gains nationwide attention. It will land on the streamer on the 5th February.

Here’s the synopsis:

In 1999, after losing his son in a drug-related shooting in New Orleans and lacking answers from police, a small town pharmacist – Dan Schneider – beats the odds when he embarks on a dogged pursuit to find and bring his son’s killer to justice. But months later, the ripple effects of his son’s addiction and tragic death would find him again when a troubling number of young, seemingly healthy people begin visiting Dan’s pharmacy with high dose prescriptions for OxyContin. Sensing a crisis long before the opioid epidemic had gained nationwide attention, Dan stakes a mission: Save the lives of other sons and daughters within his community. Then take the fight to Big Pharma itself.

The series is directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst (Time: The Kalief Browder Story, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story).

Watch the trailer below.