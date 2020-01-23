Pin 0 Shares

We’ve just been sent over the home release information for the horror-thriller Countdown which will land on the usual formats from next month.

The film stars Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, and Peter Facinelli. When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

If you could find out exactly when you’re going to die — would you want to know?

As her friends and colleagues reveal the many decades left on their lives, including Dr. Sullivan played by Peter Facinelli (Twilight Saga), Quinn is shocked to see her clock will run out in three days time. Initially dismissing the app as a passing internet hoax, she soon discovers people are violently killed at the exact second their clocks run out.

I don’t have information regarding the bonus material as yet, but we hear that it will hit digital download from 17th February and then DVD on 2nd March through STX. No news of a Blu-ray release at this stage.

More as it comes in.