The 1978 classic horror movie Magic starring Anthony Hopkins is to get a sparkling new 4K re-release in March. The Blu-ray disc, released through Second Sight, will also be loaded with tons of bonus material, the information for which we have below.

With the continuing popularity of creepy dolls on screen from Hugo to Annabel via the many incarnations of Chucky, we meet one of the original devilish dummies: Fats…the side-kick from hell. Adapted for the big screen by William Goldman from his best-selling book, Magic is directed by Richard Attenborough and arrives on Blu-ray on 23 March 2020.

Corky (Hopkins – The Silence of the Lambs, The Two Popes) is a shy magician who just can’t get a break, but when he introduces foul-mouthed ventriloquist doll, Fats, to his act, his star begins to rise. With the chance of hitting the big time finally on the cards, the pressure starts to get to him. In a panic Corky flees the big city, returning to the security of his hometown. When he reunites with old high school flame Peggy (Ann-Margret – Tommy, Grumpy Old Men), love could be in the air. But Fats doesn’t approve and he’s about to create carnage. Who’s really pulling the strings?

SPECIAL FEATURES

• Screenwriting for Dummies: William Goldman interview

• Archive Anthony Hopkins interview

• Victor Kemper: Cinematographer

• Ann-Margret make-up test

• Fats and Friends: a history of ventriloquism with the film’s consultant

• Anthony Hopkins archive radio interview