He’s about to re-ignite screens as the title character in this week’s Star Trek: Picard series which lands on Friday, but here’s a look at Sir Patrick Stewart in the forthcoming Coda, a new movie in which he stars opposite Katie Holmes. The film hits on-demand services at the end of the month.

According to the film’s IMDB page, Coda revolves around a famous pianist struggling with stage fright late in his career who finds inspiration with a free-spirited music critic.

Claude Lalonde directs the film, which also features Giancarlo Esposito, Letitia Brookes and Drew Davis.

Here’s the trailer.