Timothy Spall once again puts on the painters’ apron for a second time following his remarkable work in Mike Leigh’s Mr. Turner. Here he portrays Laurence Stephen Lowry, one of England’s best and most celebrated artists of the 20th Century in a more confined piece, a brilliantly told piece alongside another screen great, Vanessa Redgrave, her playing the role of Lowry’s aged, bed-ridden mother in the final years of her life.

To witness the marvel of Spall and Redgrave acting on-screen together is surely worth the price of the DVD, Blu-ray, digital download alone, right? Of course. From the opening frames, both are captivating, Spall’s Lowry, the violet shrinking under the dominance of a mother constantly in need of attention and aid, while Redgrave’s Elizabeth Lowry’s governing influence is both gloriously depicted, and is both glorious to watch and utterly infuriating at the same time.

These are the days prior to Lowry gaining notoriety in the art world – pre-WWII circa 1930s Pendlebury, Lancashire. The two lead a largely isolated existence, Mrs. Lowry secluded from the outside world and confined to her bed, only the wireless for company and constantly dodging debt collectors. Son Lowry goes to work but has to return home on time to cook his mother’s evening meal and tell him about his day. His paintings, on which he works late into the night, are constantly damned and criticised by his harsh parent, a local newspaper review of one of his works attracting her attention due to its negative opinion, Elizabeth choosing to inflict its author’s cruel words by reciting every syllable with an acid tongue. Her bitterness to his obvious talent is on display throughout the film, branding his painting no more than a tired hobby – a worthless exercise not worth his and especially her attention.

The 90 minutes of the film flies by, the screenplay by Martyn Hesford choosing to focus on the two characters, 90% of the movie taking place within the four walls of Lowry senior’s bedroom. It’s a very theatrical, chamber-piece that would be perfect for the stage. The interior set design is spot-on and the few exterior shots are jaw-dropping and almost like paintings in themselves.

The music by Craig Armstrong, who has provided the soundtracks to the likes of Moulin Rouge, Love Actually and many more, also elevates proceedings with a grand though subtle score which, while constantly apparent, is completely subtle.

Mrs. Lowry & Son is an absolute masterclass in acting from two British greats – a must-see for them alone, especially in this setting, and while the film, like all great art is subjective and not for all cinematic appetites, there’s a lot of offer here to satisfy most tastes.

Mrs Lowry & Son is available on digital, DVD and Blu-ray now.