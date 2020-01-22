Pin 2 Shares

Here’s a first look at a new original series coming to Netflix later this month – I Am Not Okay With This. The series comes to the screen from the producers of Stranger Things and the director of the celebrated The End Of The F**king World.

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.

This one comes to the streamer in February, the 26th to be exact. We have the first-look artwork below. We hope to have the trailer soon.