Paramount Pictures has dropped the final trailer for the big-screen adaption of the novel The Rhythm Section starring Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown. The film will hit screens on the 31st January. The new trailer comes following a superb debut clip that we debuted on the site just yesterday.

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Catch the final trailer for The Rhythm Section below.