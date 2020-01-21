Pin 2 Shares

Ahead of its release on Netflix in just a couple of weeks’ time, the streamer has released a brand new featurette for Locke & Key, the original series adaptation of the comic book of the same name. The new behind the scenes looks shows how the series was adapted from the source material, which released by IDW, written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodriguez.

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke & Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.

The series arrives on Netflix on 7th February. Here’s the new featurette.