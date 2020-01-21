Pin 0 Shares

Paramount Pictures has shared a new clip and featurette from the upcoming thriller The Rhythm Section, a new film starring Blake Lively and Jude Law which is set for cinemas very soon. Sterling K. Brown, who is simply magnificent in the superb Waves, which is now playing, is also amongst the cast of the movie.

Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie discovers that the crash was not an accident, she enters a dark, complex world to seek revenge on those responsible and find her own redemption. Based on the novel by Mark Burnell, from director Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale) and the producers of the James Bond film series, The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

It seems that the filmmakers have taken a leaf out of 1917‘s book with a breathtaking one-shot car chase seen in this debut clip. The featurette takes us behind the scenes of the film which opens in cinemas on 31st January. Watch both videos below.