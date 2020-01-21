Pin 7 Shares

Shooting has officially kicked off on Red Notice, the next big action movie from Rawson Marshall Thurber starring the likes of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film will eventually be released through Netflix later in the year.

Johnson shared news of the official kick-off on filming on Monday, along with a brief recap of the plot.

In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted.

The world’s greatest art thief.

The world’s greatest tracker.

The world’s greatest conman.

Johnson previously teamed with Thurber on two massive movies – the action-comedy Central Intelligence and the more recent Skyscraper.

Red Notice will head to the streamer this coming November. More as it comes in.