We reported late on Friday that a ‘Bad Boys 4’ is in the planning stages over at Sony Pictures, new that hit the web over at The Hollywood Reporter, but here’s something we missed in the same article – the fact that Chris Bremner, who is penning BB4 and worked on the just-released Bad Boys For Life, is currently writing the third movie in the National Treasure series.

Jerry Bruckheimer produced both franchises and he looks to be involved in the third movie in the National Treasure series too. There’s no mention as to whether Nicolas Cage, who headlined the first two movies, is involved in the next potential installment. We’re obviously hoping so being huge fans of the Hollywood legend.

The National Treasure movies have made a very acceptable $788 million around the world. The first was released in 2004 with a sequel ‘Book Of Secrets’ arriving three years later in 2007.

No news on when a release could be set for but we’ll obviously keep you posted.