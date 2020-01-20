Pin 0 Shares

The late John Singleton’s striking Oscar-nominated 1990s debut Boyz N The Hood is getting a long-awaited 4K Ultra HD release at the start of next month. The film stars Cuba Gooding Jr., Morris Chestnut, Angela Bassett, and Laurence Fishburne. Read on for the full details.

South Central is a place where harmony co-exists with adversity, especially for three young men growing up there: Doughboy (Ice Cube), an unambitious drug dealer; his brother Ricky (Morris Chestnut), a college-bound teenage father; and Ricky’s best friend Tre (Cuba Gooding, Jr.), who aspires to a brighter future beyond “The Hood.” In a world where a trip to the store can end in death, the friends have diverse reactions to their bleak surroundings. Tre’s resolve is strengthened by a strong father (Laurence Fishburne) who keeps him on the right track. But the lessons Tre learns are put to the ultimate test when tragedy strikes close to home, and retaliation seems the only recourse.

The bonus material is outlined below. The release date for your diaries is 3rd February through Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

4K ULTRA HD™ BONUS FEATURES:

4K ULTRA HD™ INCLUDES:

John Singleton Tribute

Theatrical Press Conference

Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY INCLUDES: