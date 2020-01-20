Pin 3 Shares

21 movies from the impressive back-catalogue of Japan’s Studio Ghibli are heading to Netflix globally in the coming months. The movies, outlined below, will head to Netflix in most locations (excluding North America and Japan), some arriving at the beginning of February, and then more in March and April.

The films don’t seem to be being released in any specific order but this is amazing news and perfect for those not ofay with Ghibli and their stunning legacy.

Here is the list in full as tweeted by Netflix this morning.

1st February

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

1st March

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

1st April

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)