Here’s a new trailer for an upcoming film from Paramount Pictures titled The Lovebirds, set for screens this coming April. The trailer suggests that this is a supremely dark comedy, one absolutely right up our street.

The film revolves around a couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) who experience a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

The Lovebirds is directed by Michael Showalter who previously worked with Nanjiani on the brilliant The Big Sick a couple of years back. I love that movie.

You can watch the trailer for The Lovebirds below. The film opens in cinemas from April.