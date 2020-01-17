Pin 3 Shares

We all have secrets. Here’s the first trailer for a limited original series over at Netflix that I have been looking forward to for quite some time. The Stranger comes to the small screen from the brilliant mind of bestselling author Harlan Coben and features a cast that includes the likes of Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley), Hannah John-Kamen (Ready Player One), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), Richard Armitage (The Hobbit), Anthony Head (The Split), and Dervla Kirwan (Strike Back).

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Coben and lands later this month.

Adam Price is a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife. The revelation catapults him into a world of danger.

“She lied, Adam. Corinne made it up, she was never pregnant… One more thing. If I were you, I’d run DNA checks on your two boys…”

If that doesn’t get you excited then nothing will. Coben has a knack of throwing in twists and turns at every corner – all of which you’ll never see coming. I can’t wait to see this in a few weeks’ time.

You can catch The Stranger from 30th January. Watch the first trailer below.