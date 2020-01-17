Pin 0 Shares

Here’s a film I caught at the tail end of last year and enjoyed quite a bit. While I didn’t do the official review for Hope Gap for the site, we did cover the film at one of the late 2019 festivals (which can be read here). Now, a new trailer has arrived for the film, which will hit cinemas around the world later in the year. Bill Nighy, Annette Bening and the brilliant Josh O’Connor head up the brilliant cast of the film, which is directed by William Nicholson.

Aiysha Hart, Ryan McKen, Steven Pacey and Nicholas Burns are also amongst the cast of Hope Gap. The intimate, intense and loving story of HOPE GAP charts the life of Grace (Annette Bening), shocked to learn her husband (Bill Nighy) is leaving her for another after 29 years of marriage, and the ensuing emotional fallout the dissolution has on their only grown son (Josh O’Connor). Unraveled and feeling displaced in her small seaside town, Grace ultimately regains her footing and discovers a new, powerful voice.

Hope Gap will start to roll out in from March.

Here’s the new trailer.