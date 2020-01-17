Pin 6 Shares

I’ve just literally got out of Bad Boys For Life to the news that a fourth movie in the hit buddy cop movie series is in the works over at Sony. The news is that the studio wants to expand on the trilogy with at least one more movie with Chris Bremner, who co-wrote the screenplay Bad Boys For Life returning to script the fourth installment.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of the potential fourth movie in the series and that both Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are both expected to reprise their roles of Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery. Of course.

The third movie, which opens around the world today, sees the two Miami detectives take on a Mexican drug cartel who are our for a bit of revenge against the police department. Having just walked out of the film myself, it is highly entertaining and, without spoiling anything, leaves a lot open for more adventures with our two heroes.

I’m predicting a Fast & Furious-esque franchise on the way – or at least I hope that’s what Sony is planning.

More as it comes in.