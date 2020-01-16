Pin 1 Shares

A trailer has been released for the upcoming feature documentary David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet which will be broadcast in cinemas this coming April.

In this unique feature documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, the celebrated naturalist reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime and the devastating changes he has seen. Coming to cinemas on 16 April, the film addresses some of the biggest challenges facing life on our planet, providing a snapshot of global nature loss in a single lifetime. With it comes a powerful message of hope for future generations as Attenborough reveals the solutions to help save our planet from disaster.

His message comes at a critical time, when nature is sounding its alarm for united action.

The film has been produced by award-winning wildlife film-makers Silverback Films and global environmental organisation WWF. It will be broadcast in cinemas on Thursday 16 April 2020, live from the world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Viewers will also see Attenborough joined live on stage by very special guests for a discussion on some of the most prevalent issues raised in the film.

Tickets are now on sale for cinemas across the UK, as well as the Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand.

