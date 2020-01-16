Just when January seemed to be never-endingly bleak, the team at Arrow Video FrightFest have provided a beacon of hope, as they today announce their line-up for their Glasgow event. The three day event takes place every year within the Glasgow Film Festival, offering plenty of alternate genre cinema. Running from Thursday 5th March to Saturday 7th March, FrightFest goers can expect the usual blend of the best and bloodiest dark-hearted cinema.

This years event will kick-off with Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson’s Synchronic. The pair have steadily been making waves on the genre circuit. Previous works Resolution, Spring, The Endless have developed their own unique ways of storytelling and Synchronic definitely continues this trend. The closing film will new anthology A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio. The film has been constructed from the creme de la creme of horror shorts that have been on the festival circuit, and is sure to end the festival on a high.

Other highlights include Joe Begos’ follow-up to Bliss, VFW, Sea Fever and a repeat viewing of Death of a Vlogger which screened at last years August event. FrightFest Weekend Passes are £75 and available from noon on Mon 20 January, 2020.

See the full official announcement, and list of films below: