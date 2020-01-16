Pin 3 Shares

The stars were out in force last night as the new Star Trek TV series Star Trek: Picard debuted in London. The Amazon Original series debuts on the streamer from 23rd January with Sir Patrick Stewart leading up the cast.

The new series will also star Isa Briones, Michelle Hurd, Jeri Ryan, Evan Evagora, Harry Treadaway, and Jonathan Del Arco.

Earlier yesterday, the cast took part in an on-stage Q+A where they talked about the brand new series.

Sir Patrick Stewart said: “In a sense I feel like I’ve been preparing to shoot Star Trek: Picard for the last 30 years. He has a quality about him unlike any acting experience I’ve ever had. The last thing I wanted or needed was to return…Two days later 35 pages turned up and I was [he sighs] hooked…They were talking about a vision of Star Trek I had never imagined before.”

Jeri Ryan, who plays Seven of Nine in the show, reprising her role from ‘Enterprise’ also said: “[on getting the call] I thought I had said goodbye to her 20 years ago. It never occurred to me that it would happen, and I’m thrilled that it did.”

Take a look at some of the images from the premiere below.

More on ‘Picard’ over the coming days.