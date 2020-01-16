Pin 0 Shares

Signature Entertainment has revealed the home release details for The Courier, a ne action film staring Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman. It will arrive on Digital HD on 27th January and DVD & Blu-ray on 3rd February.

Kurylenko plays a tough motorbike courier whose day takes a wrong turn after discovering a package she’s carrying is a bomb… The target? Nick Murch (Amit Shah, The Witcher, Final Score), the only witness able to testify against ruthless crime lord Ezekiel Mannings (Gary Oldman, The Dark Knight).

As the British Police and FBI scramble to deal with the mess, the mysteriously well-trained and equipped courier teams up with unlikely partner Nick to evade Mannings’ heavily armed goons and make sure that justice is delivered.

Also starring Dermot Mulroney (The Grey, Young Guns), William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia franchise) and Alicia Agneson (Vikings).

Extras include interviews with actors Olga Kurylenko, Gary Oldman, Amit Shah, William Moseley, Dermot Mulroney and director Zackary Adler.

Check out the box art and the trailer below.