Pin 12 Shares

To celebrate the release of Inna De Yard, the documentary film set against the backdrop of the lush green mountains of Jamaica in which a superstar group of reggae legends gather to record a new album of infectious hits in an unplugged style that harks back to their roots.

We have 2x DVDs and also 2x signed posters (signed by Director, Peter Webber and Winston McAnuff) to give away to two lucky readers.

Directed by Peter Webber (Girl With A Pearl Earring), the film is studded with intimate acoustic versions of classic tracks (such as Ken Boothe’s ‘Everything I Own’), and dazzling live performances from their unforgettable all-star concert in Paris. Recounting the history and continuing cultural importance of reggae music this landmark film paints an unforgettable portrait of these pioneering artists; their successes and failures, happiness and heartache during a lifetime immersed in this colossally influential music scene.

To be in with a chance of winning simply answer the question and enter your details in the form below.

Who directed Inna De Yard?

a) Peter Jackson

b) Peter Webber

c) Peter Weller

We’ll draw two winners with the correct answer at random after the closing date which is the 31st January 2020. Each will win a copy of the film on DVD and a signed poster. The editor’s decision is final and there is no cash alternative.

a Rafflecopter giveaway



Inna De Yard is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital on 20th January 2020