Will Smith was still a Fresh Prince back in 1995 when the first Bad Boys feature film rolled around, and maybe that goes somewhere to explaining his loyalty to the franchise. Outside Men In Black, Smith hasn’t exactly embraced the franchise life despite being such a huge box office draw. It took 8 years for Smith and Martin Lawrence to get together again for Bad Boys 2, but that’s nothing compared with the 17 year gap between part 2 and this latest instalment, Bad Boys for Life; one has to wonder if four were planned at some point, but as it’s been so long why waste such a title? With Smith and Lawrence returning, albeit under new directors (though Bay returns in some capacity), is this really a case of Bad Boys for Life, or has the buddy cop action franchise outstayed its welcome?

So I have to come clean, I binged the first two Bad Boys films this weekend having never seen them before. I found them enjoyable, exciting, and very orange, but nothing to write home about. Still I approached Bad Boys for Life with a sense of positivity, which was greatly rewarded. This is the perfect finale for the Boys, with Lawrence and Smith being reflected in their characters of Marcus and Mike. The two were TV stars back in 1995, and now they’re established talents, with Smith certainly being the bigger name and still going for big action roles, while Lawrence has slowed down; outside of a smaller role in last year’s The Beach Bum, Lawrence hasn’t been on our screens since 2011’s Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. Now Marcus is a grandfather wanting to retire, while Mike is still chasing bad guys, speeding in cars, and shooting first and asking questions later. But things change when Mike is gunned down in the street by an assassin.

Needless to say he recovers and the wheels are set in motion for a series of spectacular action set pieces. But first, Bad Boys for Life plays its trump card of unexpected humanity. Smith perfectly captures Mike’s obsession and anger, while Lawrence steps up to provide the voice of reason. It forms a feud between the two, and one which is earned and plays out well. The chemistry is still there, but we also get to fully understand these characters’ motivations. Seeing Mike in a vulnerable state sets this action blockbuster apart.

In terms of humour the film works on a single punchline, and that is that these characters are “too old for this shit.” Luckily, due to Lawrence and Smith’s commitment and likability, it’s the joke that keeps on giving. Whether they’re being out manoeuvred by the villains, or outsmarted by a team of tech savvy colleagues, the jokes always land on their feet, unlike our protagonists. Whether it’s Lawrence’s fantastic reactions to the absurdity and danger going on around him, or Smith’s one liners, the comedy is on point.

Bay may not be behind the camera for this entry, but Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are the fresh blood that this showstopper needed. They know when to follow the formula, such as treating us to low angle exiting of cars, but then also turn things up a notch in new and exciting ways. The film’s climax has some brilliant shots and adds new ways to make gun battles exciting, while a lengthy motorbike chase adds plenty of firepower.

Bad Boys for Life is a wonderful send off, not only to the franchise but the genre as a whole. Where recent competitors such as Hobbs & Shaw still had to add nonexistent technology and supersoldiers, this feels bizarrely grounded. Oh don’t worry, it’s still ridiculous, but in the best possible way. It may try and do a bit too much in its final act by adding to Mike’s backstory before the original Bad Boys, as well hunting that this may not be the end for the franchise, but overall we’re left with a true action movie that has more heart and humour than we have come to expect. They ain’t goin’ nowhere, they can’t be stopped now, cause this is truly Bad Boys For Life.

Bad Boys For Life is released in cinemas on 17th January.