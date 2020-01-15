Pin 2 Shares

Here’s an intriguing trailer for another new Netflix film due in the coming months. Sergio stars Ana de Armas and Wagner Moura and will arrive on the streamer in April.

I don’t know too much about this one but I have managed to track down the official synopsis as provided by the studio.

Charismatic and complex, Sergio Vieira de Mello (Wagner Moura) has spent the majority of his storied career as a top UN diplomat working in the world’s most unstable regions, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals for the sake of protecting the lives of ordinary people. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves (Ana de Armas), Sergio takes one last assignment — in Baghdad, newly plunged into chaos following the US invasion. The assignment is meant to be brief, until a bomb blast causes the walls of the UN headquarters to come literally crashing down upon him, setting into motion a gripping life-or-death struggle. Inspired by a true story, SERGIO is a sweeping drama focused on a man pushed to his physical and emotional limits as he’s forced to confront his own divisive choices about ambition, family, and his capacity to love.

Watch the new trailer below. Sergio will premiere at this year’s Sundance and then hit Netflix on 17th April.