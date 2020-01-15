Pin 3 Shares

A new trailer has arrived for the upcoming live-action/CGI sequel Peter Rabbit 2 which comes to cinemas later in the year. The cast includes Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie and James Corden as Peter Rabbit.

In PETER RABBIT™ 2, the lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

The date for the arrival of the new movie is 27th March through Sony Pictures. Here’s the new trailer