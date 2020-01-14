Pin 0 Shares

Sony Pictures just dropped the brand new trailer for Bloodshot, the new film starring Vin Diesel in the title role. The film will be released in cinemas later on in the year.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.

Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce are also amongst the cast of the movie which is directed by David S. F. Wilson.

Watch the trailer below and catch the film in cinemas from 13th March.