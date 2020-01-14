Pin 2 Shares

Sony Pictures has just dropped the very first trailer for their upcoming superhero movie Morbius.

Jared Leto leads the cast of the film which also stars the likes of Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson.

Here’s the official synopsis as provided by the studio.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa from a screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway.

It hits cinemas on 31st July. Watch the trailer below.