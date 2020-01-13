Pin 5 Shares

The 2020 Oscar nominations have been announced. Joker leads the pack this year with an impressive 11 nominations, including one for Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix in the title role. With ten are Sam Mendes’ WWI movie 1917, Quentin Tarantino’s period film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

With six nominations are the likes of Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women and Marriage Story with Parasite nominated in both the Best Picture and Best International Picture categories.

The awards will be dished out in a glittering ceremony on 9th February. Like last year, there will not be a main host for the event.

Best Picture

“1917”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Director

Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)

Todd Phillips (“Joker”)

Sam Mendes (“1917”)

Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”)

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates (“Richard Jewell”)

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Animated Feature

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best International Feature

“Corpus Christi” (Poland)

“Honeyland” (Macedonia)

“Les Miserables” (France)

“Pain and Glory” (Spain)

“Parasite” (South Korea)

Best Documentary Feature

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian for “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi for “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver for “Joker”

Greta Gerwig for “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten for “The Two Popes”

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson for “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach for “Marriage Story”

Sam Menes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns for “1917”

Quentin Tarantino for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won for “Parasite”

Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman”)

Lawrence Sher (“Joker”)

Jarin Blaschke (“The Lighthouse”)

Roger Deakins (“1917”)

Robert Richardson (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Best Film Editing

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Best Production Design

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Score

Hildur Gudnadottir (“Joker”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

John Williams (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”)

Best Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up” from “Harriet”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“1917”

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

Best Costume Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Visual Effects

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Sound Editing

“1917”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Best Sound Mixing

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Animated Short Film

“Dcera”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best Live-Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best Documentary Short Film

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (if you’re a girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk, Run, Cha-Cha”