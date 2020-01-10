Pin 2 Shares

Netflix has delivered one more trailer for The Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems which hits cinemas from today the streamer at the end of the month. Adam Sandler leads the cast of the drama which is written and directed by Benny and Josh Safdie. The film revolves around a debt-ridden, fast-talking New York City jeweler who risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.

Set in the fast-paced world of the New York City Diamond District. Howard is a charming jewel distributor who can’t help but live his life on the edge through a reckless addiction to gambling, drugs and women. But when he comes into possession of a 600ct Black Opal diamond, Howard finally has the opportunity to turn his life around once-and-for-all — if he can just manage to stay alive, and keep the world’s rarest diamond in his possession.

Check out the new trailer courtesy of the streamer below and the film in select cinemas now and on Netflix from 31st January.