Pin 0 Shares

Coming to the home formats next month is a special, limited edition of the acclaimed Under The Shadow. The film will be released through Second Sight. The release is packed with tons of bonus material for the film which was regarded as one of the best movies to hit the screen back in 2016.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story, here’s a recap.

1988 Tehran, Shideh (Narges Rashidi) is rejected by her medical school as a consequence of her politically active history. Her husband is sent off to serve in the Iran-Iraq War. Iraqi air raids are drawing perilously close to their own apartment. As neighbours and friends flee from a city in chaos, Shideh and her daughter Dorsa (Avin Manshadi) are left on their own. But Dorsa starts to become increasingly ill and disturbed. Tantrums sparked by a missing doll are initially dismissed, but as they worsen Shideh becomes terrified that they’ve been targeted by a djinn – a malevolent spirit that steals from those it seeks to possess.

Related: Under The Shadow review

Special features include:

• Two & Two – Babak Anvari’s BAFTA Award nominated short film • Escaping The Shadow: a new interview with director Babak Anvari • Within the Shadow: a new interview with actor Narges Rashidi

• Forming the Shadow: a new interview with producers Lucan Toh and Oliver Roskill

• Shaping the Shadow: a new interview with cinematographer Kit Fraser

• A new audio commentary with Babak Anvari and Jamie Graham

Watch the trailer for the release, out on 10th February, below.