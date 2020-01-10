Pin 2 Shares

Paramount Pictures has announced that filming has started on the next G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes has kicked off in Japan.

Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Haruka Abe, Iko Uwais, Takehiro Hira, Director Robert Schwentke, Executive Producers Jeff Waxman and Erik Howsam, and Stunt Coordinator Kenji Tanigaki were all in attendance at the launch of shooting in Tokyo with the film bound for cinemas later this year.

Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Skydance are behind the project.

The filmmakers were given a special blessing prior to the commencement of filming in a special ceremony. We have a video of that and the actors and director Robert Schwentke (who last directed the superb German0language film The Captain) briefly talking about the filming. Check it out below.