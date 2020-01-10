Pin 2 Shares

It has been confirmed that Scott Derrickson has dropped out of directing the next installment in the Marvel Studios Doctor Stange series. Variety reports that Derrickson and Marvel have parted ways over ‘creative differences’, a mutual decision by the studio and the filmmaker.

Derrickson put out a brief statement on social media.

The sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sees Benedict Cumberbatch return as the title character, though now the project will need a new director to helm the ship. The film has a 2021 release date attached to it, so we’re guessing that they will have to move forward quite quickly in order to hit that date. Production was set to start in May but the trade does add that a delay is not expected in the shooting schedule.

Doctor Strange was released in 2016 and grossed a huge $680 million globally.