The latest trailer for the upcoming True History Of The Kelly Gang, the new film from Justin Kerzel (Macbeth) has dropped online courtesy of Picturehouse Entertainment. I’ve seen this movie and it is absolutely superb from start to finish and feature powerhouse performances from the likes of George MacKay and Russell Crowe.

The film shatters the mythology of the notorious icon to reveal the essence behind the life of Ned Kelly and in doing so will take audiences on a mesmerizing journey into the ashes of this brutal period in history. Spanning the younger years of Kelly’s life and the events leading up to his death, the film explores the motivations for the demise of this legendary figure. Youth and tragedy collide in the Kelly Gang, and at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful love story between a mother and a son.

Also amongst the cast is Nicholas Hoult (Tolkien, The Favourite), Essie Davis (The Babadook, Babyteeth), Charlie Hunnam (King Arthur, Crimson Peak), and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Last Night In Soho).

Our review of the film is already up here. The film will release on 28th February.

Here’s the trailer.