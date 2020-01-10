Pin 2 Shares

Warner Bros. Pictures has just released a new trailer for the upcoming DC Films movie Birds Of Prey. There’s just under a month to go until the film hits cinemas with Margot Robbie once again assuming the role of Harley Quinn.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ewan McGregor, and Ella Jay Basco are also amongst the cast.

The film is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

Cathy Yan (Dead Pigs) directs from a script by Christina Hodson. The full title is Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and it will be released on 7th February. Here’s the trailer.