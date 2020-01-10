Pin 0 Shares

I think that Knives Out is one of my favourite cinemagoing experiences of the last twelve months, and it looks like I’m not on my own as the film has managed to score some pretty decent awards nominations in the months since release, not to mention a huge amount of money at the box-office and rumours of a potential sequel.

Well, the folks at Lionsgate have now unveiled the home release details for Rian Johnson’s hugely enjoyable movie.

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunnit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.

The release is set for digital on 21st March and then the physical formats on 30th March.

Special features will include:

Audio Commentary

Deleted Scenes

Rian Johnson: Planning the Perfect Murder featurette

Marketing Gallery

Meet the Thrombeys Viral Ads

In Theatre Commentary (Blu-Ray, 4K UHD only)

Making a Murder (Blu-Ray, 4K UHD only)

Director and Cast Q&A (Blu-Ray, 4K UHD only)

Box art is TBC.