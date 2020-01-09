Pin 1 Shares

Netflix has finally announced the return of one of their best TV shows, Ozark. The streamer has confirmed that season three will be available on the service from 27th March. The announcement was made via a teaser promo which landed on their YouTube channel late yesterday.

The new series sees Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), and Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore) double down on risky decisions to expand their empire in the next chapter of the thrilling crime drama series.

We don’t have much more info about the third season but we’ll update you as soon as we can.

Here’s the announcement.