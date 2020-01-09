Pin 0 Shares

The English-language cast for the very well-received Weathering With You has arrived online along with a brand new film for the incoming movie. The film hits cinemas on 17th January and will feature the voices of Brandon Engman, Ashley Boettcher, Lee Pace – Suga, Alison Brie, Emeka Guindo, Riz Ahmed, Vinnie Penna, Mike Pollock, Barbara Goodson in the English dubbed version.

Here’s the official synopsis:

High school freshman Hodaka Morishima leaves his home on an isolated island and moves to Tokyo, but he quickly finds himself in financial trouble. Living his days in isolation, he eventually lands a job as a writer for a shady occult magazine. Then one day in an alley, Hodaka meets a young girl named Hina Amano, bright and strong-­willed, who possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.

The film became the seventh highest-grossing domestic film of all time after only 52 days on release. It is also the first anime submitted for the Academy Awards’ Best International Feature Film since Hayao Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke in 1998!

We should have a full review of the film early next week. Here’s the new clip.