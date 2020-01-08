Pin 0 Shares

Here’s the trailer for an interesting-looking documentary series coming soon from Netflix titled Killer Inside: The Mind On Aaron Hernandez. This one is due on the streamer very soon and focusses on what led to the murderous fall and shocking death of former NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez.

I don’t know too much about the subject matter but this is a three-part series heading to our screens on 17th January.

As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20. But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior.

The series features Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd. It meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.

